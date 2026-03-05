Flying Finn Allen credits India for record-breaking ton helping NZ reach T20 WC 2026 final spot - Here's what he said

Following New Zealand’s commanding nine wicket victory over South Africa in the T20 World Cup semi final, Player of the Match Finn Allen has highlighted the team's pre tournament tour of India as the catalyst for their success. Despite losing that five match series 1 to 4, Allen believes the exposure to subcontinental conditions was the perfect preparation for the Black Caps' run to the final.

In a chase that will go down in cricketing folklore, New Zealand reached the target of 170 in just 12.5 overs, finishing on 173 for 1. Finn Allen was the architect of the destruction, smashing an unbeaten 100 off only 33 balls. His innings included 10 fours and 8 sixes, allowing the Kiwis to romp home with 43 deliveries to spare.

Allen reached his half century in 19 balls and completed his hundred in 33, officially breaking Chris Gayle’s long standing record for the fastest century in T20 World Cup history. He eventually sealed the victory and New Zealand's spot in the final with a clinical straight drive for four.

In the post match press conference at Eden Gardens, Allen was quick to share the credit with the bowling department, who restricted South Africa to 169 for 8 despite a resilient half century from Marco Jansen. Allen specifically noted that the team’s ability to adapt was forged during their recent competitive series against India.

“First of all, it was an extremely impressive start from our bowlers. They really set the game up for us. I think it also highlights the importance of the India series the boys played before the World Cup, five games on black-soil surfaces. That preparation helped a lot. It shows that as a team we rise to big occasions,” Allen said.

Allen emphasized that New Zealand’s reputation for performing in major tournaments is no accident but a result of rigorous planning and a fighting spirit. He noted that the squad was mentally and physically prepared for the unique challenges posed by Indian wickets.

“In important fixtures, we’re ready for the fight and prepared to go right till the end. The bowlers, especially, showed that today,” Allen added.

South Africa’s total of 169 for 8 appeared competitive at the halfway mark, especially given the pressure of a semi final. However, the opening stand between Tim Seifert, who scored a brisk 58, and Allen’s historic knock ensured the Proteas were outplayed in every department. New Zealand now awaits the winner of the India vs England semi final to see who they will face in the quest for their first T20 World Cup title.