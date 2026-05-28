'Focus is on how to win the trophy...': Vaibhav Sooryavanshi fires major warning at RCB, GT after 97 off 29 ball carnage

Viabhav Sooryavanshi took cricketing world by a storm after he blasted 97 runs from a mere 29 deliveries, punishing SRH with 12 sixes and 5 boundaries. This batting display operated at an exceptional strike rate of 334.48, guiding RR to a 47 run triumph over SRH and locking in a Qualifier 2 showdown against Gujarat Titans.

The rising star was entirely unaware of the record for the quickest century in IPL history, which he ultimately missed by a margin of only three runs. The young batsman explained that his solitary objective remained clearing the ropes and maximizing the team total during his match winning performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Wednesday's Eliminator fixture.

Chasing History and Shattering Records

Though he fell just short of achieving the speediest century in the tournament archives, the fifteen year old successfully overhauled Chris Gayle’s historical benchmark for the most maximums hit within a single season, extending his personal tally to 65 sixes in IPL 2026. Gayle’s legendary 30 ball hundred, executed against Pune Warriors back in 2013, still stands as the fastest IPL century on record. Sooryavanshi was a single delivery away from breaking that milestone, which cricket fans across social media regularly celebrate as the ultimate T20 record.

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Vaibhav on missed record

During the official post match presentation, the young opener addressed his narrow miss regarding the historical milestone, explaining:

"I got to know after the game. My focus was on hitting a six. I will score centuries in the future, but the focus was on getting maximum runs for the team. I just work on my plan, and if there are any shortcomings, I just try to work on that."

Elaborating on his tactical routines and mindset before stepping onto the field, Sooryavanshi added:

"I try to just analyse how to face the bowlers, judge the length of the boundaries. When I am showing good intent, the bowler is under pressure. We have won so we will celebrate and try to do well in the next game. I don't think much about the bowlers; I try to just play my game."

When questioned directly about whether he celebrates victories immediately or prefers to look straight ahead, alongside his thoughts on the delivery that caused his dismissal, Sooryavanshi provided his complete perspective:

"When we win, we just take the positive intent forward and move on to the next match. And we will try to win the next match in the same way and reach the finals. I do think a little bit, but not too much. I just try to play the game I’m in and not overthink. But if I feel there’s something I need to work on, then I look at that. I just think about who the bowlers are in the opposition team, how I can face them on this wicket, how big the boundaries are, just these kinds of things. I just try to stay positive with my intent. When I do that, the bowlers stay under pressure. So I try to continue that and dominate the game. I found out only after I got out. At that time, my only focus was to contribute as much as I could because centuries will keep happening, but right now the focus is on how to win the trophy. If I feel I’m having trouble somewhere, I work on that. I don’t think about what the opposition is planning, that’s their plan. I focus on what my plan is, and I just try to play normal cricket."

Vaibhav will now be seen against Gujarat Titans when RR steps up on field during IPL 2026 Qualifier 2.