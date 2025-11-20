Forced Retirements? Manoj Tiwary Reveals Shocking Reason Behind Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Test Exit

Indian cricket was shaken once again as former cricketer Manoj Tiwary dropped a stunning revelation regarding the Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. According to Tiwary, both stalwarts were eager to continue playing the longest format and safeguard the legacy of Test cricket, but were forced to step away due to a deteriorating team environment. His comments have reignited debates around leadership, transition, and the internal functioning of the Indian team amid a high-pressure season.

Kohli & Rohit’s Sudden Test Retirement: A Timeline That Raised Eyebrows

In May 2025, Rohit Sharma announced his Test retirement on May 7, followed by Virat Kohli five days later. Their back-to-back exits, ahead of the crucial Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy tour of England, shocked fans and experts alike. What was brushed off as “timing” during IPL 2025 now appears, per Tiwary, to have been the outcome of a hostile dressing-room climate.

Tiwary insists that both megastars were committed to preserving the sanctity of Test cricket and had no intention of stepping away. Instead, he claims external pressures and a fractured atmosphere forced their hand.

Tiwary Slams Gambhir: ‘Transition Is an Excuse, Not a Reason’

Following India’s defeat in the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, head coach Gautam Gambhir attributed the loss to a “transition phase.” Tiwary rejected this reasoning outright, calling it a misleading narrative for a team brimming with world-class talent.

“India doesn’t need transition. New Zealand or Zimbabwe need transition. Our domestic cricket is full of talented performers waiting for chances,”

Tiwary told India Today.

He accused team management of phasing out Kohli and Rohit unnecessarily, claiming they were victims of a forced transition instead of beneficiaries of a structured long-term plan.

A Dressing Room Divided? Atmosphere in Spotlight

Tiwary’s comments point toward an uncomfortable truth—an unhealthy dressing-room atmosphere that may have compelled two pillars of Indian cricket to walk away from the format they dominated for over a decade.

According to him, the environment created during the so-called transition period made it difficult for senior players to contribute freely. This, he claims, ultimately led to their quiet retreat from Test cricket despite their desire to continue.

Technical Blame Game After Kolkata Loss

Tiwary further criticised Gambhir for his post-match remarks targeting the batters’ technique against spin. He argued that coaches must correct flaws, not point them out after failure.

“If the batters didn’t have solid defence, why weren’t they trained before the match?” he asked.

India’s loss on a rank turner at Eden Gardens has intensified scrutiny around team selection, pitch strategy, and coaching methods ahead of the must-win Guwahati Test.