Former Australia opener Keith Stackpole, who played in 43 Tests and scored seven centuries, has passed away at the age of 84, as per a report from ESPNcricinfo. Stackpole began his career against England in 1966 as a middle-order batsman who also bowled leg spin. However, in early 1969, he was promoted to open, where he teamed up with Bill Lawry.

Stackpole recorded his first Test century against South Africa in Cape Town, and his highest score of 207 was against England at the Gabba in 1970. He maintained a particularly impressive record against England, with an average of 55.21, which included three of his centuries.

During the 1972 Ashes series, in which he served as Ian Chappell's vice-captain, he led the run-scoring with a total of 485 at an average of 53. 88. He was honoured as a Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1973.

Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird praised Keith Miller's contributions to cricket, highlighted his exceptional playing career, his work in media, and his mentorship of younger players. He emphasised his lasting legacy and influence on the sport.

"Keith was one of the great contributors to the game of cricket, and his legacy will live long into the future. Not only was he an outstanding player for Australia and Victoria, but his work in the media, radio and TV commentary and as a mentor to many players who followed in his footsteps, demonstrated his enduring passion and influence in the game." Mike Baird said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

His Test career concluded with a pair against New Zealand at Auckland in 1974, which began with him getting out to a full toss on the very first ball of the match. Stackpole was also part of the inaugural ODI in January 1971, where he took 3/40 at the MCG.