Former Bangladesh Captain Tamim Iqbal Hospitalized After Chest Pain During Dhaka Premier League Match
Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal was rushed to the hospital on Monday morning in Savar after experiencing chest pain while playing in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League. The incident took place during a match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Shinepukur Cricket Club at the BKSP-3 ground in Savar, which is located approximately 27 kilometers northwest of Dhaka.
Medical Emergency On The Field
According to reports from ESPNcricinfo, Tamim felt discomfort while fielding during the first innings of the 50-over match. His team, Mohammedan Sporting Club, was bowling first when he suddenly developed chest pain, raising concerns among teammates and officials. Initially, arrangements were made for him to be airlifted via helicopter. However, when the air transport could not be arranged in time, he was taken by ambulance to Fazilatunnesa Hospital for medical evaluation. Match referee Debabrata Paul confirmed these details.
Tamim's Retirement From International Cricket
The incident comes just months after Tamim officially announced his retirement from international cricket in January. The 35-year-old opener had taken to Facebook to confirm his decision, stating, “I have been away from international cricket for quite some time, and the distance will not be reduced. My chapter in international cricket is closed.”
Tamim had initially retired in July 2023 following an emotional press conference but reversed his decision within 24 hours after intervention from then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Despite briefly returning to the national team, he eventually stepped away from the international stage permanently earlier this year.
A Stellar Career For Bangladesh
One of Bangladesh’s greatest cricketers, Tamim played 70 Tests, 243 ODIs, and 78 T20Is for his country. Known for his aggressive stroke play and leadership qualities, he was instrumental in many of Bangladesh’s historic wins. His absence from international cricket has left a significant void, but he continues to play domestic cricket.
Concerns Over Tamim’s Health
Tamim’s hospitalization has raised concerns about his health, with fans and the cricketing community hoping for a swift recovery. While further medical updates are awaited, his team and supporters are optimistic that the issue is not severe. More details on his condition are expected soon.
