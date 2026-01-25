Advertisement
Former BCCI president IS Bindra passes away at 84; ICC chairman Jay Shah offers condolences
IS BINDRA

IS Bindra served as BCCI president from 1993 to 1996. He was a key figure in Indian cricket administration and led the Punjab Cricket Association for many years.

 

Jan 25, 2026
Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Inderjit Singh Bindra, popularly known as I.S. Bindra passed away at his residence on Sunday at the age of 84.

Bindra served as BCCI president from 1993 to 1996. He was a key figure in Indian cricket administration and led the Punjab Cricket Association for many years. His association with the PCA spanned over three decades, from 1978 to 2014.

While serving in administrative roles, Bindra made significant contributions to cricket management and infrastructure in the region and beyond, ultimately being honoured in 2015 with the renaming of the PCA Stadium in Mohali to the I.S. Bindra Stadium in recognition of his contributions to cricket.

ICC chairman Jay Shah offers condolences

"Deepest condolences on the passing of Mr. I S Bindra, former BCCI president and a stalwart of Indian cricket administration. May his legacy inspire future generations. Om Shanti," wrote ICC chairman Jay Shah on X. 

More to follow...


 

