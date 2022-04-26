Sakshi Dhoni, the wife of former India and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has questioned the Jharkhand government over the power crisis in the state. Taking to Twitter on Monday (April 25), Sakshi wrote: “As a taxpayer of Jharkhand just want to know why is there a power crisis in Jharkhand since so many years? We are doing our part by consciously making sure we save energy!”

Sakshi’s tweet comes amid reports of coal shortages faced at power plants in the country. There is also a heatwave in the state with most parts of the state witnessing temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. A heatwave is predicted in the districts of Girdhi, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Ranchi, Bokaro, Koderma, Palamu, Garhwa, Chatra till April 28.Meanwhile, Union Minister for Power RK Singh on Monday met Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss measures to enhance efficiency in coal transport to power plants.

As a tax payer of Jharkhand just want to know why is there a power crisis in Jharkhand since so many years ? We are doing our part by consciously making sure we save energy ! — Sakshi Singh (@SaakshiSRawat) April 25, 2022

Sakshi urged all stakeholders at the Centre and state level to work hand in hand for an unhindered power supply, the Ministry of Power said in a statement. The minister urged the Power Gencos to own freight rakes under the scheme of the Ministry of Railways to deal with logistic constraints in coal supply. Representatives from Coal and Power PSUs and states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra also joined the meeting virtually.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble and captain Mayank Agarwal caught up with MS Dhoni after PBKS’ 4th win in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) bounced back in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a victory against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 11 runs.

After the match, both Mayank and Kumble were caught on camera discussing with their former teammate Dhoni. CSK batter was then also seen talking to Shikhar Dhawan who in his 200th IPL game blazed with the bat and scored an unbeaten 88 (59) before PBKS clinched an 11-run victory in yet another last-over finish.

Talking about the match, chasing a target of 188, CSK lost Robin Uthappa’s wicket early after the opener was caught inside the circle off Sandeep Sharma’s bowling.

(with ANI inputs)