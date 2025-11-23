Advertisement
GEOFFREY BOYCOTT

Former England Cricketer Geoffrey Boycott Explodes After England's Defeat In Ashes Opener: 'Same Stupid Mistakes...'

England’s Ashes campaign has begun in the worst possible manner, and former England captain Geoffrey Boycott has not held back after the humiliating defeat in the first Test against Australia in Perth. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Former England Cricketer Geoffrey Boycott Explodes After England's Defeat In Ashes Opener: 'Same Stupid Mistakes...'Image Credit:- X

England’s Ashes campaign has begun in the worst possible manner, and former England captain Geoffrey Boycott has not held back after the humiliating defeat in the first Test against Australia in Perth. England collapsed inside two days, losing by eight wickets, prompting Boycott to unleash one of his harshest assessments in recent memory.

In his column for The Telegraph UK, Boycott expressed disbelief at England’s repeated mistakes, questioning their game awareness and mentality. “When you keep throwing away Test matches by doing the same stupid things, it is impossible to take you seriously,” Boycott wrote.

Pointing Out Costly Batting Errors

Boycott singled out key dismissals that tilted the match in Australia’s favour. He noted that while Ben Duckett received a good delivery, Ollie Pope identically gifted his wicket twice. “Pope gave it away… driving at a very wide ball outside off stump. How can he not realise it is a sucker ball tempting him to do something daft?” Boycott questioned.

His comments echoed frustration among England supporters, who felt the team lacked discipline and repeated tactical errors.

Momentum Gone ‘In the Time It Takes to Make Tea’

Boycott argued that England went from controlling phases of play to a shockingly quick collapse. “England had gone from euphoria to the depths of despair… momentum had swung to Australia in the time it takes to make a cup of tea,” he wrote.

Australia capitalised on England’s inconsistency, especially once the innings gained pace under Travis Head’s aggressive batting, a turning point Boycott said England completely mismanaged.

Bowlers “Sucked Into” Poor Plans

Boycott criticised England’s bowlers for falling into predictable patterns instead of adjusting strategy under pressure. “Once Head got momentum, England lost the plot and then got sucked into bowling bouncer after bouncer,” he stated.

He added that Test cricket requires adaptable, thinking cricketers, something he feels England lacked in this match: “Sadly, our guys have only one way of doing things.”

A Repeat of Old Problems

This is not the first time England have been accused of losing matches through carelessness rather than being outplayed. As highlighted in additional analysis, the defeat comes amid growing scrutiny of England’s approach under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum, with critics calling their style "reckless" and lacking situational awareness.

