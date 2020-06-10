Former England Skipper Michael Vaughan makes Test cricket greatest ‘Bald XI’ team; check here

New Delhi: Former England Skipper Michael Vaughan has come up with a unique list of cricket players where he has chosen 11 'bald' players on his test side.

Vaughan’s Test cricket's greatest ‘Bald XI’ players range mostly from the SENA countries.

The former skipper who served the English side from 2003-08, shared the ‘Bald XI’ list on his official Instagram account where he chose ex-England captain Brian Close to lead his team.

Vaughan selected England’s legendary batsman Graham Gooch and former South African cricketer Herschelle Gibbs as his opening duo.

Although, there were few players who wanted India’s Virender Sehwag who has scored two triple test centuries, in place of Gibbs.

Surprisingly, Vaughan listened to those fans and replied, “Gibbs is out ... Viru in.”



South Africa’s another great, Hashim Amla and England’s experienced Jonathan Trott fill the Bald XI’s middle-order.

Matt Prior, England’s former wicket-keeper batsman is also in the team who played 79 matches for the English Test side.

Australia’s former batsman Darren Lehmann has also been taken in the team.

The bowling department has been handed over to Australia’s left-arm fast bowler Doug Bollinger, and spinner Nathan Lyon, England’s current spinner Jack Leach, Pakistan’s Rana Naved and former New Zealand’s right-arm fast bowler Chris Martin.

All these bald players are known for their bold performances for their countries.

There were also some fans who wanted Brian Lara in the team, while some wanted England’s former captain Andrew Strauss.

The full Bald XI squad (after excluding Gibbs and including Sehwag):

Graham Gooch, Virender Sehwag, Hashim Amla, Darren Lehmann, Jonathan Trott, Brian Close (C), Matt Prior, Doug Bollinger, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, Nathan Lyon, Jack Leach/Chris Martin