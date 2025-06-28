Priyank Panchal, a former Gujarat cricketer, highlighted Jasprit Bumrah’s innate passion, presence, and unwavering ambition to represent India at the highest level. Recognized today as one of the top bowlers across all formats and currently the world’s No. 1 Test bowler- Bumrah’s journey began right in Gujarat.

In the 2016–17 Ranji Trophy, during a standout season where Panchal scored 1,310 runs in 10 matches, Bumrah also made his mark, taking 24 wickets in seven games—including an impressive 6 for 29 against Jharkhand in the semi-final. He played a pivotal role in Gujarat’s triumph over Mumbai in the final.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Panchal reflected on Bumrah's rise, saying:

“I think he had that spark and that vibe and the willingness to represent the country at the highest level, and even at that time, he was so competitive. And you can imagine that if you get a chance with that competitiveness in the next level, you will definitely be successful. So he's successful because he has worked hard.”

Panchal also praised Bumrah’s unconventional bowling style and relentless work ethic:

“He has faced so many challenges like out of cricket. He was someone we all wanted him to represent the country because he has that different kind of bowling technique. You don't get to see this kind of bowler very often. Like you can get to see, I think in one in 20 years, I would say this kind of bowlers. And doing it so consistently is also a thing. So I think credit goes to him because he worked hard. He learned from all the experiences and he's still learning.”

When recalling his experiences facing Bumrah in the nets, Panchal emphasized his competitiveness:

“Bumrah is so competitive. Like even if I play a cover drive, so the next ball would be either a bouncer or a yorker. Even in the nets, like we were playing 40 to 50 balls in nets and out of those 40 to 50 balls, he must be bowling, I think 6 to 8 balls to each batsman. Out of 6 to 8 balls we will be having two bouncers. Then when you are done. That's it. 1 to 2 balls we have to leave it because it's like we were preparing for the day game. So that's the story.