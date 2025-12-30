Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001655https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/former-india-cricketer-robin-uthappa-explains-what-shubman-gill-must-fix-as-captain-3001655.html
NewsCricketFormer India Cricketer Robin Uthappa Explains What Shubman Gill Must Fix As Captain
SHUBMAN GILL

Former India Cricketer Robin Uthappa Explains What Shubman Gill Must Fix As Captain

Former India international Robin Uthappa recently shared candid thoughts on how Shubman Gill can develop further in his role as India’s captain. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 04:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Former India Cricketer Robin Uthappa Explains What Shubman Gill Must Fix As CaptainImage Credit:- X

Former India international Robin Uthappa recently shared candid thoughts on how Shubman Gill can develop further in his role as India’s captain, especially when it comes to managing resources and nurturing bowlers. His comments, made on his YouTube channel, have sparked discussion among fans and cricket analysts alike.

Trusting Bowlers Like Washington Sundar

Speaking on his performances as captain, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa took centre stage and talked about where Gill can improve as the skipper of the Indian Test team. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“I think Shubman, as a captain, needs to trust him [Washington Sundar]. Because certain players feel they can play a bowler easily, they don’t value skill as much as the next person, because they feel like he’s an easy bowler [to play against]. It’s a human nature... It’s happened in Indian cricket before. But for the development of Indian cricket, Washington and Kuldeep have to play a lot of Test matches and bowl a bulk of overs,” Uthappa said. 

Balancing Batting Strength With Bowling Support

Uthappa underlined that India’s batting lineup is formidable, but building a balanced team requires bowlers to fire consistently. In his view, the development of bowlers through regular game time is crucial if India wants to excel, particularly in conditions where bowlers must shoulder more responsibility. Shubman Gill, currently one of India’s leading batters and part of the leadership group across formats, has shown promise as a tactical leader.

However, recent commentary, including by Uthappa and other voices in cricket media, suggests there’s still room for growth, especially in reading match situations, resource management, and selection balance, particularly when it comes to integrating bowlers into the team strategy.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

makeup fixing spray
Makeup Fixing Sprays That Make Your Glam Last
Mumbai accident
Bus Collides With Passengers In Mumbai: 4 Dead And Several Injured
DNA Exclusive
How Delhi’s Toxic Air Is Forcing High-Package Professionals To Quit Job
lip care combo
Lip Care Combos That Transform Your Smile
russia ukraine war
Drone Near Putin’s Home? Russia Alleges Attack, Ukraine Calls It A Lie
BJP
BJP Bars Relatives Of MPs, MLAs From Contesting in Maharashtra Municipal Polls
Indian Army
Army Day Parade 2026: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Reviews Preparations
eyeshadow stick
Eyeshadow Sticks That Make Eye Makeup Effortless
Jammu and Kashmir
Jashn-e-Wandeh Festival Revives Winter Tourism In Kashmir
graphic t-shirt
Must-Have T-Shirts You’ll Love Wearing on Repeat