Former India Cricketer Robin Uthappa Explains What Shubman Gill Must Fix As Captain

Former India international Robin Uthappa recently shared candid thoughts on how Shubman Gill can develop further in his role as India’s captain, especially when it comes to managing resources and nurturing bowlers. His comments, made on his YouTube channel, have sparked discussion among fans and cricket analysts alike.

Trusting Bowlers Like Washington Sundar

Speaking on his performances as captain, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa took centre stage and talked about where Gill can improve as the skipper of the Indian Test team.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“I think Shubman, as a captain, needs to trust him [Washington Sundar]. Because certain players feel they can play a bowler easily, they don’t value skill as much as the next person, because they feel like he’s an easy bowler [to play against]. It’s a human nature... It’s happened in Indian cricket before. But for the development of Indian cricket, Washington and Kuldeep have to play a lot of Test matches and bowl a bulk of overs,” Uthappa said.

Balancing Batting Strength With Bowling Support

Uthappa underlined that India’s batting lineup is formidable, but building a balanced team requires bowlers to fire consistently. In his view, the development of bowlers through regular game time is crucial if India wants to excel, particularly in conditions where bowlers must shoulder more responsibility. Shubman Gill, currently one of India’s leading batters and part of the leadership group across formats, has shown promise as a tactical leader.

However, recent commentary, including by Uthappa and other voices in cricket media, suggests there’s still room for growth, especially in reading match situations, resource management, and selection balance, particularly when it comes to integrating bowlers into the team strategy.