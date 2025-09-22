Former India Cricketer Robin Uthappa Questioned By ED In Online Betting Case

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa appeared at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on Monday for questioning in connection with endorsing the 1xBet online betting app. The 39-year-old reached the federal agency around 11 am to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials reported.

Background of the 1xBet Case

The ED is investigating the operations of the 1xBet app after multiple allegations surfaced of duping numerous people and investors of crores of rupees. 1xBet, a Curacao-registered company, claims to be a global bookmaker operating for 18 years, with services available in 70 languages across its website and mobile app.

What ED is Probing?

The agency’s investigation focuses on how celebrities and sports personalities, including Uthappa, were contacted for endorsements. ED is examining the nodal persons for contact in India, the mode of payment (cash via hawala or banking channels), and the location of payments. Officials are also determining if the money received qualifies as “proceeds of crime” under the PMLA.

Celebrities are being asked whether they were aware that online betting and gaming are illegal in India. They are required to furnish contracts, emails, and other relevant documentation made with 1xBet.

Other Celebrities Summoned

Several high-profile individuals have been questioned in the same case, including former cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and Yuvraj Singh, as well as actors Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra, and Sonu Sood. Yuvraj Singh and Sonu Sood are scheduled to appear on September 23 and 24, respectively.

Robin Uthappa’s Cricketing Career

Uthappa, part of India’s victorious 2007 T20 World Cup squad alongside Yuvraj Singh, played 13 T20Is for India, scoring 249 runs at an average of 24.9 with a strike rate of 118.01. In the IPL, he appeared in 205 games, amassing 4,952 runs and playing a key role in Kolkata Knight Riders’ 2014 IPL title win.

Government Action Against Online Betting

This probe follows the recent Union government legislation banning real-money online gaming in India. The ED’s questioning of celebrities highlights the crackdown on online betting promotions and the attempt to trace potential money laundering through app endorsements.