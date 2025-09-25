Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2964599https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/former-india-cricketer-varun-aaron-defends-sanju-samson-after-batting-order-snub-in-asia-cup-2025-clash-2964599.html
NewsCricket
SANJU SAMSON BATTING ORDER CONTROVERSY

Former India Cricketer Defends Sanju Samson After Batting Order Snub In Asia Cup 2025 Clash

Before the Asia Cup started, Sanju Samson was regularly opening for India in T20 Internationals.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 07:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Varun Aaron criticized the decision to demote Sanju Samson in the batting order.
  • This was most evident against Bangladesh, where Samson did not bat at all.
  • India advanced to the Asia Cup 2025 final with a commanding 41-run victory over Bangladesh in their second Super Four match on September 24
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Former India Cricketer Defends Sanju Samson After Batting Order Snub In Asia Cup 2025 Clash Credits - Twitter

India advanced to the Asia Cup 2025 final with a commanding 41-run victory over Bangladesh in their second Super Four match on September 24. However, the game raised concerns around Team India's batting strategy, particularly during the first innings. After Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field, India sent out Suryakumar Yadav and company to bat. The Indian batting order had several frequent changes which Bangladesh bowlers exploited effectively.

ALSO READ - Ravichandran Ashwin Makes Historic BBL Signing, All Set To Play For This Team

Demoting Order

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Varun Aaron criticized the decision to demote Sanju Samson in the batting order. The innings was anchored by opener Abhishek Sharma, who played a dazzling knock of 75 runs off 37 balls, including six fours and five sixes. Unfortunately, the rest of the batting lineup failed to make a significant impact, with players like Shivam Dube (2), Suryakumar (5), and Tilak Varma (5) scoring single digits. Additionally, Suryakumar was partly held responsible for the vital run-out of Abhishek Sharma due to a major mix-up.

One of the clearest points of contention was Sanju Samson’s drop to number eight in the batting order. India began strongly with 72 without loss in the powerplay and reached 112 for 2 after 11 overs. But the innings slowed considerably thereafter, adding only 56 runs for the loss of four wickets in the remaining nine overs. Former India cricketer Varun Aaron expressed confusion over the decision not to send Samson in earlier and questioned this move in his discussion with ESPNcricinfo.

“They thought they could get Dube on to take down the spinners. But Sanju Samson is another option; he could have been slotted in early today. We know how he enjoys (batting) slightly up top,” said Aaron.

Before the Asia Cup started, Sanju Samson was regularly opening for India in T20 Internationals. However, Shubman Gill’s return to the opener position has drastically altered Samson’s role, with the batter coming in at number three only once in five matches so far.

Axar Patel Promoted

This was most evident against Bangladesh, where Samson did not bat at all. Instead, the team management chose to send Axar Patel ahead of him in the order. Axar came in after the fifth wicket fell in the 15th over but failed to provide the necessary late acceleration, scoring an unimpressive 10 not out off 15 balls.

“Axar ahead of Samson? I do not understand it. The man got three T20I centuries last year, you’ve got to cut him slack,” said Aaron.

“There’s not much difference in the strike rates of the Indian batters. It is not like we have four batters who strike above 150 and have a couple who can only play run a ball. Every batter in the top eight can bat at a very high strike rate. I don’t see any motive behind so much chopping and changing in the batting line-up,” he concluded

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

A true-blue sports buff, for me, sports is not just a part of life, but my whole life instead. Cricket remains my forte, but I am also enthusiastic about other sports such as American Football, For... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh