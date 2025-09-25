Former India Cricketer Defends Sanju Samson After Batting Order Snub In Asia Cup 2025 Clash

India advanced to the Asia Cup 2025 final with a commanding 41-run victory over Bangladesh in their second Super Four match on September 24. However, the game raised concerns around Team India's batting strategy, particularly during the first innings. After Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field, India sent out Suryakumar Yadav and company to bat. The Indian batting order had several frequent changes which Bangladesh bowlers exploited effectively.

Demoting Order

Varun Aaron criticized the decision to demote Sanju Samson in the batting order. The innings was anchored by opener Abhishek Sharma, who played a dazzling knock of 75 runs off 37 balls, including six fours and five sixes. Unfortunately, the rest of the batting lineup failed to make a significant impact, with players like Shivam Dube (2), Suryakumar (5), and Tilak Varma (5) scoring single digits. Additionally, Suryakumar was partly held responsible for the vital run-out of Abhishek Sharma due to a major mix-up.

One of the clearest points of contention was Sanju Samson’s drop to number eight in the batting order. India began strongly with 72 without loss in the powerplay and reached 112 for 2 after 11 overs. But the innings slowed considerably thereafter, adding only 56 runs for the loss of four wickets in the remaining nine overs. Former India cricketer Varun Aaron expressed confusion over the decision not to send Samson in earlier and questioned this move in his discussion with ESPNcricinfo.

“They thought they could get Dube on to take down the spinners. But Sanju Samson is another option; he could have been slotted in early today. We know how he enjoys (batting) slightly up top,” said Aaron.

Before the Asia Cup started, Sanju Samson was regularly opening for India in T20 Internationals. However, Shubman Gill’s return to the opener position has drastically altered Samson’s role, with the batter coming in at number three only once in five matches so far.

Axar Patel Promoted

This was most evident against Bangladesh, where Samson did not bat at all. Instead, the team management chose to send Axar Patel ahead of him in the order. Axar came in after the fifth wicket fell in the 15th over but failed to provide the necessary late acceleration, scoring an unimpressive 10 not out off 15 balls.

“Axar ahead of Samson? I do not understand it. The man got three T20I centuries last year, you’ve got to cut him slack,” said Aaron.

“There’s not much difference in the strike rates of the Indian batters. It is not like we have four batters who strike above 150 and have a couple who can only play run a ball. Every batter in the top eight can bat at a very high strike rate. I don’t see any motive behind so much chopping and changing in the batting line-up,” he concluded