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Former India cricketer with 10 ODIs acquitted in 2004 FIR acussed under 4 IPC sections

Former Indian cricketer and Vadodara resident Jacob Martin has been acquitted of all charges by the Patiala House Court in a 22-year-old criminal case.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Former India cricketer with 10 ODIs acquitted in 2004 FIR acussed under 4 IPC sections
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

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Former India cricketer with 10 ODIs acquitted in 2004 FIR acussed under 4 IPC sections
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