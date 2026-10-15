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Former India opener Punam Raut retires from all forms of international cricket

Punam Raut was part of the Indian side that finished runners-up at the 2017 ODI World Cup in England, including top-scoring with 86 in the final against the hosts at Lord's. During her career, she featured in three ODI World Cups and four T20 World Cups.

Published: Oct 15, 2026, 10:14 PM IST|Updated: Oct 15, 2026, 10:14 PM IST
Former India opener Punam Raut retires from all forms of international cricket
Image Credit: BCCI

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