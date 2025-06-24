Former India Spinner Dilip Doshi Passes Away At 77

Dilip Doshi, the former Indian left-arm spinner, passed away on Monday. He was 77 and is survived by a son and a daughter.

According to a Cricbuzz report, a close family friend of Dilip confirmed that Doshi died in London on Monday, June 23.

A spinner with classical action, Doshi has represented India in 33 Test matches and 15 One-day Internationals between 1979 and 1983. Born on December 22, 1947, in Rajkot city in the erstwhile Rajkot State, Doshi made his India debut in his 30s, against Australia on September 11, 1979.

In 33 Test matches, Doshi claimed 114 wickets at an average of 30.71. In 15 ODIs, he took 22 wickets.

