Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Former India star Wasim Jaffer appointed Hyderabad mentor ahead of 2026-27 domestic season

Former India star Wasim Jaffer appointed Hyderabad mentor ahead of 2026-27 domestic season

Former India batter and Ranji Trophy legend Wasim Jaffer has been appointed Hyderabad's team mentor on a two-year deal ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season. Jaffer will work with the senior and age-group teams, with the Hyderabad Cricket Association hoping his    vast experience will help build a winning culture under Ambati Rayudu's leadership.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 12:43 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 12:43 PM IST
Former India star Wasim Jaffer appointed Hyderabad mentor ahead of 2026-27 domestic season
Image Credit: X/ Screengrab

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Former India star Wasim Jaffer appointed Hyderabad mentor ahead of 2026-27 domestic season
Wasim Jaffer1 min ago
2
UPI27 min ago
3
Welcome to the Jungle box office collection42 min ago
4
US Iran Peace Deal56 min ago
5
Jammu and Kashmir57 min ago