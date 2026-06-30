/Former India star Wasim Jaffer appointed Hyderabad mentor ahead of 2026-27 domestic season

The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) has appointed former India batter and Ranji Trophy legend Wasim Jaffer as the team's mentor ahead of the 2026-27 domestic reason. The 48-year-old has been handed a two-year role, during which he will work closely with both the senior side and age-group teams as Hyderabad looks to revive its fortunes in domestic cricket.
Jaffer, who retired from competitive cricket in 2020, remains the highest-run-scorer in the history of the Ranji Trophy with 12,038 runs, making him one of India's most accomplished domestic cricketers.
The HCA confirmed that Jaffer will begin his new role on August 1. As mentor, he will oversee cricketing activities across the association, guide players from the grassroots level to the senior team and travel with different squads during the domestic season.
His responsibilities will extend beyond the Ranji Trophy side, with the former India opener expected to mentor Under-23 and Under-16 teams while also conducting coaching programmes for players and coaches.
HCA Head of Cricket Operations Ambati Rayudu described Jaffer as the ideal choice to transform Hyderabad cricket, highlighting his deep understanding of the domestic circuit.
Rayudu said Jaffer's experience and disciplined approach would help create a positive environment and instil a winning mindset among players and coaches alike. He also revealed that the association plans to maximise Jaffer's expertise by involving him across multiple teams throughout the season.
Since retiring from professional cricket, Jaffer has built an impressive coaching career. He has previously worked with Vidarbha, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Odisha, besides serving as a batting consultant for the Bangladesh men's Under-19 team.
Jaffer also enjoyed two stints as batting coach of Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), further strengthening his credentials as a mentor.
Jaffer's appointment is one of several key initiatives introduced since Ambati Rayudu took charge as HCA's Head of Cricket operations earlier this year.
The association has already launched the Telangana T20 league and announced plans to strengthen cricket infrastructure across the state by developing district academies equipped with dormitories and training facilities.
The identified districts include Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Avanvagar, Medak, Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Warangal. HCA is also planning to establish four Centres of Excellence across Telangana to support player development.
Hyderabad endured a difficult 2025-26 domestic season, managing only one outright victory in the Ranji Trophy and failing to qualify for the knockout stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Their best performance came in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where they narrowly missed out on a place in the final on net run rate.
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