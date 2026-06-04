Former India wicketkeeper retires at 32; pays emotional tribute to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid

India wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat has announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 32, bringing the curtain down on a brief but memorable stint in the national team. The Andhra cricketer shared the news through an emotional social media post, expressing gratitude to his family, coaches, teammates and several key figures who played a role in his journey.

Bharat represented India in seven Test matches between 2023 and 2024, scoring 221 runs while also impressing with his work behind the stumps. Although he could not cement a long-term place in the side, the wicketkeeper achieved his dream of playing Test cricket for India after years of consistent performances in domestic cricket.

Emotional farewell from KS Bharat

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Announcing his retirement from international cricket, Bharat reflected on the sacrifices and hard work that went into achieving his dream. "With a proud heart and sense of gratitude, I announce my retirement from international cricket. To play for my country has been the greatest honour of my life. This journey of mine has demanded great resilience and strength, but the honour to represent India in Tests was worth every moment," Bharat wrote.

The wicketkeeper also thanked his family for supporting him throughout his cricketing journey and acknowledged their role in helping him reach the highest level.

From domestic giant to India Test cricketer

Before making his international debut, Bharat had already established himself as one of the most dependable performers in Indian domestic cricket. The Visakhapatnam-born cricketer amassed more than 6,100 runs in First-Class cricket, including 11 centuries and the highest score of 308.

His consistent performances eventually earned him a Test call-up, and he made his debut during the 2023 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Bharat later featured in the World Test Championship Final against Australia at The Oval in the same year.

His final appearance for India came against England in Visakhapatnam in February 2024. In his retirement message, Bharat reserved special praise for Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and former India head coach Rahul Dravid. "A big thank you to my IPL debut captain Virat Kohli for giving me an opportunity to show my skill and come into recognition," Bharat wrote.

He also thanked Rohit Sharma, under whose captaincy he made his Test debut. "A big thank you to my Indian captain Rohit Sharma under whom I made my Test debut, which is priceless and beyond words."

Bharat further acknowledged Rahul Dravid's influence on his career. "To my Indian coach Rahul Dravid sir, his guidance from India A to Indian team is unforgettable. With your support I could become an Indian Test cricketer."

What's next for KS Bharat?

While Bharat has retired from international cricket, he has not announced retirement from domestic cricket or other forms of the game. His statement indicated that he intends to continue playing cricket, opening the possibility of featuring in domestic competitions and franchise-based leagues in the future.

The wicketkeeper also expressed gratitude to the BCCI, Andhra Cricket Association and the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association for supporting him throughout his career.