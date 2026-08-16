Former left-arm fast bowling stalwart Zaheer Khan has surfaced as the leading choice to take over the chairmanship of the senior national selection committee if the Board of Control for Cricket in India decides against providing Ajit Agarkar with a contract renewal.
Leadership figures within the governing body plan to hold formal discussions with Agarkar immediately following the conclusion of the ongoing Test rubber in Sri Lanka. These deliberations will resolve the direction of the post, amid contrasting accounts over whether the current incumbent will receive an extension or conclude his service.
Selection Dynamics and Candidates for the Top Position
Initial discussions suggested that VVS Laxman, who oversees operations at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, was the preferred candidate to assume the chief selector portfolio. However, the relentless travel commitments intrinsic to the assignment could discourage him from accepting the responsibility. As per Sports Tak, Under circumstances where Laxman declines the offer, Zaheer Khan emerges as the front-running option, placing the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup champion in prime position to take charge of the five-man selection committee.
Agarkar Approaches the Conclusion of Three-Year Term
Significant organizational realignments may soon reshape the administration of Indian cricket, with long-time Centre of Excellence director VVS Laxman slated to potentially fill a newly established Director of Cricket designation. Even so, major appointments, including prospective assignments for Zaheer Khan, remain contingent upon the status of Agarkar. Appointed to the post in 2023, Agarkar will complete his initial three-year duration this September, prompting board administrators to evaluate a potential single-year extension during an executive review following the bilateral red-ball series against Sri Lanka.
Strategic Differences Concerning Rohit Sharma's Future
A noticeable philosophical divergence has surfaced between national selectors and high-ranking cricket executives regarding the playing future of veteran batsman Rohit Sharma. Agarkar and his colleagues on the selection panel had conveyed an intention to gradually transition away from the experienced opener to integrate younger prospects, whereas senior board functionaries continue to advocate for his presence in the squad.
The underlying friction became evident after BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia publicly dismissed retirement speculation, stating that Sharma remains an essential component of the international roster and will retain his place provided he aligns with overall long-term planning. This public declaration underscored an unmistakable divide in strategic outlook between the governing administration and the selection committee. Insiders suggest that Agarkar's committee expressed considerable frustration with Saikia's remarks, since the official backing ran counter to the panel's blueprint and undermined their plans for a generational overhaul.
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