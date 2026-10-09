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Former New Zealand opener Jeet Raval announces retirement from professional Cricket

Former New Zealand Test opener Jeet Raval has announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket after a distinguished career spanning more than a decade. The Ahmedabad-born batter scored 10,432 first-class runs, including over 1,000 Test runs, and captained Northern Districts to their first Plunket Shield title in 12 seasons.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 12:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
Former New Zealand opener Jeet Raval announces retirement from professional Cricket
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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