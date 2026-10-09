/Former New Zealand opener Jeet Raval announces retirement from professional Cricket

Former New Zealand Test opener Jeet Raval has announced his retirement from all professional cricket, Northern Districts Cricket said on Friday. After a distinguished career that produced more than 10,000 first-class runs for Auckland, Central Districts and finally Northern Districts; national titles in every format; and 24 Test caps for New Zealand, "Raval said the time is right to step away" for the game he loves.



Raval's retirement leaves big shoes to fill as captain of the Northern Districts Plunket Shield team. Only three players in history have scored more Plunket Shield runs than Raval. He has amassed 8216 runs in the competition since his debut for Auckland in the 2008/09 season.