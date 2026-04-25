Virender Sehwag's Ex-IPL teamamate banned for Two years for Cocaine use - Details

The 35 year old bowling all-rounder, who represented his nation in 69 international matches over a 12 year span, has been sanctioned by cricketing authorities. Former New Zealand international Doug Bracewell confessed last year to the consumption of cocaine during a final County Championship fixture in September.

His Admission

While representing Essex in a victorious effort against Somerset, Bracewell admitted to using the prohibited substance just hours before the second day of play, following a two wicket performance on the opening day. A drug test conducted on September 25, the second day of the match, returned a positive result. Bracewell was officially notified of the findings the following month and subsequently announced his retirement from international cricket in late December.

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Despite his departure from the professional game, the agencies responsible for drug testing protocols have moved forward with a two year period of ineligibility.

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Official Club Response

Essex addressed the situation through a formal announcement:

"Essex can confirm that Doug Bracewell failed a routine drugs test in September 2025. The club supports the Cricket Regulator's decision to impose a period of ineligibility of two years. All employees are required to meet the highest standards of professional conduct. While the club does not condone Bracewell's behaviour, we are committed to supporting him through rehabilitation in line with our policies and procedures."

Bracewell had been signed by the club for a brief three game stint. This incident follows a previous disciplinary issue in 2024, where he served a one month suspension for a similar infraction.

International Career and Family Legacy

Throughout a career spanning from 2011 to 2023, Bracewell appeared intermittently for the New Zealand national side. He featured in 28 Tests, 21 ODIs, and 20 T20Is, accumulating over 100 wickets and nearly 1,000 runs across all formats.

He is a member of a prominent New Zealand cricketing dynasty. His father Brendon and uncle John both played Test cricket for the nation, while uncles Douglas and Mark played at the first class level. His cousin, Michael Bracewell, remains a regular fixture in the current international setup with 100 appearances to his name.

Reflecting on his journey at the time of his retirement, Bracewell stated:

"It's been a proud part of my life, and something I aspired to as a young cricketer. I will always be grateful for the opportunities I have had through cricket, and the chance to play for my country, as well as for Central Districts, throughout my domestic career. It's a privilege to play first-class and international cricket, and I'm grateful to have played and enjoyed the game for as long as I have."