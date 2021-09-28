Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq suffers heart attack, undergoes angioplasty

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq who suffered a heart attack and underwent successful angioplasty on Monday (September 27) evening is now stable but under observation. Inzamam was complaining about chest pain over the last three days and the initial testing had cleared him but tests on Monday revealed he had suffered a heart attack, reported ESPNcricinfo website.

He was then rushed for surgery. As per his agent, Inzamam was stable but under observation. The 51-year-old Inzamam is Pakistan’s highest run-getter in ODIs with 11,701 runs in 375 matches, and the country’s third-highest in Tests with 8,829 runs in 119 matches.

He was also among the country’s most successful captains. Inzamam had retired from the international game in 2007 and has since held several positions in Pakistan, as a batting consultant and then the chief selector from 2016 to 2019. He has also worked as head coach of Afghanistan.

“All prayers for legendary former captain of Pakistan Inzamam-ul-Haq who is reported to have a minor heart attack. Inzi has underwent successful angioplasty and is out of danger in hospital of Lahore. The nation prays for quick recovery of Inzi,” wrote Geo News journalist Arfa Feroz Zake.

Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle also took to Twitter and wrote: “Wishing Inzamam-ul-Haq all the very best, that he recovers completely and remains part of our game for many many years.”

Wishing Inzamam-ul-Haq all the very best, that he recovers completely and remains part of our game for many many years. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2021

The Pakistan batting legend was recently quite vocal of New Zealand's decision to pull out from the Pakistan tour citing a security threat.

On his YouTube channel, Inzamam had said: “No country can do to another what New Zealand have done to Pakistan. They were our guests and if they had some issues they should have spoken to the PCB. Pakistan had been providing New Zealand with the best security. Since the attack on Sri Lankan cricketers in 2009, we have given security to teams equivalent to that given to a visiting President.”

