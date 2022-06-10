हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Umran Malik

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt says let 'Umran Malik do something first..'

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt says let 'Umran Malik do something first..'
Source: Twitter

Umran Malik is quickly taking steps to stardom. The Jammu-born pacer came to limelight in IPL 2021 thanks to his sheer pace. But it was only in IPL 2022 that the world discovered his massive talent as he consistently bowled at 150 kph or more, rattling batters and sending them back to dressing room with toe-crushing yorkers and screaming bouncers. Soon, the talks of including him in Indian squad for South Africa series started to happen while others felt that he should play in T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia as well because of the pace he owns and on the fast tracks in Australia, it come in handy. Then there were comparisons. He was compared with the Pakistan pace bowling legend Waqar Younis for his bowling action looks almost the same. Some also compared him with Shoaib Akhtar, who has bowled the fastest delivery in world cricket. If former Pakistan batter Salman Butt is to be believed then he should be left alone and work on his skills and not be compared with such legends.   

Butt said that Umran should have played the first T20I vs South Africa in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar who deserves a break after playing in IPL 2022. He said that Umran's pace would have surprised the batters in South Africa's ranks and that he could have been an X-Factor for India. 

Butt added that comparing Umran with legends is uncalled for and that in both India and Pakistan such discussions take place which is of no use. 

"We have people in both countries who like to have such pointless discussions. You draw a comparison when something happens at the international level. Any fast bowler who can bowl 150 kph is an exciting prospect. Umran is as exciting as any person who bowls 150-plus. But let him play and do something first, then you can compare him with top-notch cricketers. I don't think we should have these comparisons at this stage," he said. India now play South Africa on June 12 in second T20I at Cuttack in Odisha and will be hoping to make it 1-1 in the five-match T20 series.  

Tags:
Umran MalikShoaib AkhtarSalman ButtCricketIndia vs PakistanIndia vs South Africa 2022India vs South AfricaIND vs SA 2nd T20India vs South Africa 2nd T20
