Former Pakistan legend Mohammad Yousuf compares Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to ex-Pakistan captain with 44 international ducks

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has done the unthinkable, he has left Pakistani cricket experts and former players singing his praises so loudly and so genuinely that Indian fans are doing a double take. The 15-year-old Rajasthan Royals opener has not just broken records in IPL 2026, he has broken down borders, with some of cricket's most passionate rival voices unable to contain their admiration.

Vaibhav's heroics

Sooryavanshi currently leads the Orange Cap race with 680 runs in 15 matches at an average of 45.33 and a jaw-dropping strike rate of 242.85, having already registered one century and four fifties. He leads the entire tournament in sixes with 65 maximums and has also struck 55 fours. His latest masterpiece came in RR's Eliminator against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he scorched 97 off just 29 balls, hitting five fours and 12 sixes at a strike rate of 334.48, narrowly missing Chris Gayle's record for the fastest IPL century.

Mohammad Yousuf Compares Him to Afridi

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Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf took to X to share a comparison that stopped cricket fans mid-scroll. "15-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reminds me of Shahid Afridi young, fearless, explosive, full of energy. The future is here!" Yousuf wrote.

Afridi Like stats

The comparison carries genuine weight. Like Afridi in his early years, Sooryavanshi attacks from the first ball with a natural instinct to dominate. He is unfazed by reputations, unbothered by pressure, and hardwired to find boundaries. When Afridi walked out to bat, crowds expected fireworks regardless of the match situation that same electricity now surrounds every Sooryavanshi innings. The fearless stroke play and ability to electrify audiences at a teenage age is precisely what drew Yousuf's comparison. Though it must be noted that Afridi's career was also defined by periods of inconsistency born from his ultra-aggressive approach Sooryavanshi's greatest challenge will be blending that natural fearlessness with growing game awareness and maturity.

Pakistani Experts Cannot Stop Talking

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali was effusive after the Eliminator knock. "Who was Mr Universe? I am using past tense because now this kid is the Mr. Universe. What batting he did. Top class. He missed Gayle's record of fastest IPL century but he will break it in the coming days," Ali said on his YouTube channel. "The innings of 97 is bigger than a century. This kid will rule the world in the coming days." Ali also turned his praise toward the man who gave Sooryavanshi his IPL debut at just 14. "We should not forget who picked him. Dravid has given the world a gift," he added.

From Afridi comparisons to AI chip jokes, Pakistan's cricket voices have collectively run out of ways to describe a 15-year-old who keeps making the extraordinary look.