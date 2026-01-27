Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq slams politics for hurting India-Pakistan cricket relations

Former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has spoken strongly against the influence of politics on cricket, saying it harms not only the sport but humanity as a whole. Addressing the long-standing cricketing rift between India and Pakistan, Mushtaq stressed that the game is meant to unite nations rather than divide them.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the 2012-13 season, when Pakistan toured India for a limited-overs assignment. Since then, the two arch-rivals have only faced each other in ICC and continental tournaments such as the Asia Cup and World Cups.

“Politics Is the Enemy of Cricket”

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ANI, Mushtaq expressed his disappointment over the continued politicisation of sport. “I believe politics should be eradicated as it’s detrimental to humanity. Politics is our enemy. It’s not just harming cricket, but humanity as a whole,” Mushtaq said. “It’s a loss for the sport and for its players. Cricket is meant to unite nations, not drive them apart.”

Limited Encounters in Global Tournaments

India and Pakistan currently only compete against each other in multi-nation events such as the Asia Cup, World Cup and Champions Trophy. Pakistan last toured India during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. However, following a terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, last year, the Indian government adopted a policy that restricts bilateral matches between the two nations. Under the policy, fixtures involving Pakistan are to be played on neutral venues rather than on Pakistani soil.

Mushtaq Avoids Bangladesh Controversy

Mushtaq also refrained from commenting on Bangladesh’s decision to withdraw from the T20 World Cup in India, reiterating his belief that cricket should remain free from political interference.

“Cricket is about entertainment, not a battlefield or war,” he said. “I don’t want to comment on Bangladesh’s decision because I’ve already made my stance clear, I don’t believe in mixing politics with sports.”

Bangladesh Withdrawal and ICC Replacement

Tensions escalated after Bangladesh refused to participate in the T20 World Cup in India, citing security concerns. The situation intensified following the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from Kolkata Knight Riders’ IPL 2026 squad, reportedly linked to directives issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India over unrest involving minorities in Bangladesh.

Subsequently, the International Cricket Council replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the tournament.

Call for Cricket to Remain Above Politics

Mushtaq’s remarks underline growing concerns within the cricketing community over geopolitical issues influencing international sport. The former spinner believes that keeping cricket separate from political conflicts is essential for the game’s growth and spirit.