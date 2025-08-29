Former RCB Batter Mandeep Singh Parts Ways with Tripura, Big Names Set to Take Over

Mandeep Singh has decided to part ways with Tripura after spending just one domestic season with the team. This decision comes shortly after Hanuma Vihari and Vijay Shankar joined Tripura ahead of the new domestic season, which starts with the Ranji Trophy on October 15. Mandeep's move to Tripura last season came as a surprise since he had spent 14 years with Punjab before switching sides.

Despite the change, Tripura's performance was underwhelming, finishing seventh in Group A of the Ranji Trophy with only one win in seven matches, the only team below them being Meghalaya. Mandeep announced his exit through a social media post, expressing gratitude to Tripura Cricket Association for the opportunity to play last season and reflecting on the memories made on and off the field. He wished the team success in the upcoming season and looked forward to his next chapter. "Thank you, Tripura CA, for giving me the opportunity to play last season. I enjoyed my time there. Made some wonderful memories on and off the field. Wishing the team success for the upcoming season. Looking forward to the next chapter," he wrote on Instagram.

His Performance

During his season with Tripura, Mandeep played six matches each in the Vijay Hazare and Ranji Trophy and seven matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. While his contributions in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy were modest with only 138 runs, he performed significantly better in the other two tournaments, scoring 298 runs in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and 517 runs in the Ranji Trophy. Nevertheless, Tripura failed to progress beyond the group stages in all three competitions.

At 33 years old, Mandeep's next domestic team remains undecided, and it is yet to be seen which side he will represent in the upcoming domestic season.

Mandeep Singh has played 105 IPL matches with 16 innings. He has scored a total of 1674 runs, with his highest score being an unbeaten 77*. His batting average stands at 22.03, having faced 1338 balls with a strike rate of 125.11. Although he has not scored any centuries, he has achieved six half-centuries. Mandeep has hit 171 boundaries, including 135 fours and 36 sixes. In the field, he has taken 35 catches. Despite occasionally bowling, he has yet to claim a wicket in the IPL