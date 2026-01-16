Former RCB legend AB Devillers Caught Vaping On LIVE TV; Left Stunned As Camera Zooms In - WATCH

AB de Villiers has long been a global fan favorite, earning the prestigious nickname Mr. 360 for his unparalleled ability to execute shots to every corner of the boundary. His cricketing brilliance and exemplary sportsmanship have garnered millions of admirers across multiple generations. However, during a recent SA20 fixture between the Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town, the South African legend found himself at the center of an unexpected controversy that had nothing to do with his batting prowess.

The Viral Incident in the Stands

During the eighth over of the high stakes SA20 match, the stadium cameras panned toward the VIP stands and captured AB de Villiers vaping. The footage sent immediate shockwaves through the cricketing community. Accompanied by his wife, the usually composed de Villiers appeared visibly startled as he realized the moment was being broadcast live on the big screen. Fans and commentators were left processing this rare sight from a player who has spent his entire career being celebrated for maintaining a pristine public image.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Historical Context of Off Field Habits

While the incident caused a stir on social media, cricket has witnessed similar off field surprises in the past. Even MS Dhoni, famously known as Captain Cool, was once spotted smoking a hookah in Dubai. Similarly, former New Zealand captain and current England head coach Brendon McCullum previously faced public scrutiny for a smoking incident captured during a match. These moments serve as a reminder that even the most disciplined icons have private habits that occasionally collide with their public personas.

Pretoria Capitals Deliver a Clinical Performance

Despite the drama unfolding in the stands, the action on the field remained intense. The Pretoria Capitals secured a dominant victory over MI Cape Town through a clinical all round performance. After an initial struggle, the Capitals recovered with momentum thanks to a quickfire 34 off 19 deliveries from Dewald Brevis. This was further bolstered by Sherfane Rutherford, who contributed an explosive 53 off just 27 balls to help the side post a formidable total of 185.

Bowling Mastery and Final Result

The Capitals' bowling unit then took charge to defend the total. Gideon Peters led the attack by claiming three wickets for 32 runs, while the rest of the bowlers maintained a restrictive line to keep the MI Cape Town batters under pressure. MI Cape Town was eventually limited to 132, handing the Pretoria Capitals a convincing 53 run win.

While the footage of AB de Villiers may have dominated social media discussions throughout the evening, the comprehensive team performance by the Pretoria Capitals ensured that the spirit of the game remained the primary focus for the fans at the stadium.