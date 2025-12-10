Former RCB Stalwart Dinesh Karthik Joins London Spirit As Mentor And Batting Coach For The Hundred

Former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has stepped into a significant new coaching role, joining the London Spirit men’s team as mentor and batting coach for The Hundred. The move, reported by ESPNcricinfo, marks his first stint as support staff with a franchise outside the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A New Chapter in Karthik’s Post-IPL Career

Karthik, who retired from the IPL in 2024, has already transitioned smoothly into coaching. He is currently part of the support staff for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), serving as their batting coach and mentor after the team’s title-winning run. Despite his coaching commitments, he continues to play competitive cricket, representing Sharjah Warriorz in the UAE’s ILT20.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

London Spirit’s director of cricket, Mo Bobat, expressed delight at securing Karthik’s services. “It’s a pleasure to welcome DK to London Spirit. He’s an original thinker with vast short-format experience, bringing enthusiasm, insight, and a winning mindset. His presence reinforces our ambition to provide world-class support to our players,” Bobat said.

Coaching at Lord’s: A Sentimental Return

Karthik said the opportunity to work at Lord’s, a venue with deep personal significance, played a major role in his decision. “Joining London Spirit at this moment is incredibly exciting. The plans and ambitions shared by Mo, MCC, and the Tech Titans really resonated with me. Spending the English summer coaching at Lord’s feels like a dream; it’s where I made my India debut and played my last Test,” he said.

The 40-year-old added that he is eager to see the squad assemble and work with the team’s talented group of players.

Over an 18-year international career, Karthik featured in 26 Tests, 94 ODIs, and 60 T20Is. He has participated in several global T20 leagues, including the IPL, SA20, and ILT20, bringing a wealth of experience into his new coaching roles.