Former Skipper Tim Paine Steps Into Coaching Role With Australia A For Sri Lanka Series

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine has been appointed head coach of the Australia A men's teams for this season, which will commence with a series against Sri Lanka A in Darwin from July 4.



Paine will be joined by national pace bowling coach Adam Griffith, Australian women’s team assistant coach Scott Prestwidge, and Northern Territory Cricket’s Pathway and Development coach Trent Keep as part of the Australia A coaching group for the series against Sri Lanka A in Darwin.

"We’re looking forward to Tim stepping into the Australia A head coach role this season and building on his involvement in national programs from the past two years. Tim is passionate about supporting the next tier of future Australian players and brings a wealth of contemporary playing and coaching experience to the role," Ben Oliver, CA Executive General Manager National Teams, said.

Paine, who represented the national side between 2009 and 2021, will continue to provide coaching support to the Australian women’s team at selected times throughout the upcoming season in addition to his Australia A and Adelaide Strikers commitments."

He has worked with the Australian women’s team and Australia A men’s program during the past two years in a support capacity and coached the PM’s XI against India last December.

Meanwhile, uncontracted left-arm finger spinner Zanden Jeh has also been added to Australia A’s squad for the multi-format series against Sri Lanka in Darwin.

Jeh took 5-27 in his first Second XI match last season, against the ACT, before having Glenn Maxwell caught on the boundary in a subsequent match at the Junction Oval. He has claimed 27 wickets in Premier Cricket for South Brisbane and added 465 runs.

Australia A squad for Sri Lanka A series: Sam Elliott, Matt Gilkes, Bryce Jackson, Zanden Jeh, Campbell Kellaway, Nathan McSweeney, Jack Nisbet, Mitch Perry, Kurtis Patterson, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Matt Renshaw, Jason Sangha, Liam Scott, Billy Stanlake, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald.