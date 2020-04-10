हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jackie du Preez

Former South African spinner Jackie du Preez dies aged 77

The former spinner amassed 4,000 first-class runs, including a ton, besides taking 395 wickets and 80 catches in his career spanning nearly 20 years.

Former South African spinner Jackie du Preez dies aged 77
Representational Image

Former spinner Jackie du Preez, who was from Zimbabwe but featured in two Tests for South Africa, has recently passed away following a prolonged illness. He was 77.

Confirming the news, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said that Du Preez was suffering from a heart condition for sometime and he passed away on April 8 at his hometown in Harare,Zimbabwe.

CSA Acting Chief Executive Dr. Jacques Faul paid tribute to former cricketer and Zimbabwe selector on behalf of the entire board and extended his deepest condolences to Du Preez's family and friends.

“On behalf of the CSA Family I extend our deepest condolences his family, friends and cricketing colleagues,” an official statement from CSA quoted Faul as saying.

Popularly known as Jackie, Du Preez was one of the many Zimbabweans to represent South Africa under the banner of the South African Cricket Association in his country’s pre-independence days.

Du Preez, who was not only part of a rare breed of leg-spinners in South African domestic cricket in the 1960s but was also a good enough batsman to be considered as a genuine all-rounder, played for South Africa in the final two Tests against Australia in the 1966-67 season.

Besides this, Du Preez also finished with brilliant figures of six for 95 in 32 overs during the three-day tour match between Australia and Rhodesia.

The former spinner also amassed 4,000 first-class runs, including a ton, besides taking 395 wickets and 80 catches in his career spanning nearly 20 years. He also served as Zimbabwe selector in the later years.

 

Jackie du Preez South Africa Cricket Zimbabwe
