Former Spinner Amit Mishra Lauds Shivam Dube’s All-Round Impact After Asia Cup 2025 Opener
Former India spinner Amit Mishra has showered praise on Shivam Dube following his standout performance in India’s opening clash of the Asia Cup 2025 against the UAE.
Dube’s Match-Winning Spell
Dube turned the game on its head with an excellent spell of medium pace, finishing with figures of 3 wickets for just 4 runs in 2 overs. His breakthrough wickets triggered a collapse in the UAE batting lineup, which was bowled out for just 57 runs. India then cruised to victory, chasing the target down with ease.
Mishra’s Words of Encouragement
Impressed by the 30-year-old’s bowling performance, Amit Mishra hailed Dube as a “very good talent” who has the potential to become a genuine all-rounder for India. “Shivam Dube is a very good talent we have. Everyone knows he bats well, but even with the ball, yesterday he took three wickets. I feel that must have given him a big morale boost and a lot of confidence. I would like the Indian team to give him at least two or three overs whenever he gets a chance, because he could develop into a proper all-rounder for us, someone who can chip in with a couple of overs while also contributing with the bat,” Amit Mishra said in a video on his YouTube channel.
He further highlighted that while Dube’s power-hitting is already well known, his recent improvements with the ball, particularly in terms of length, swing, and control, show that he can be more than just a part-time option.
A Boost for Team India
With the Asia Cup serving as a crucial preparation platform ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Dube’s form comes as a big boost for India. The left-hander has been steadily cementing his role as a middle-order finisher, and if his bowling continues to deliver, he could provide India with much-needed balance in the playing XI.
