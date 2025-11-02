Former U19 World Cup Cricketer Killed In Road Mishap In West Tripura

Former cricketer and Tripura junior selector Rajesh Banik, who had represented India in the Under-19 World Cup, passed away in a tragic road accident on November 1. He was 40. The accident occurred at Anandanagar in West Tripura, according to local officials.

Banik, who once wore the India jersey at the youth level and later became known for his involvement in grooming young cricketers, left a significant mark on Tripura cricket both as a player and as part of the selection setup. Tripura Cricket Association (TCA) secretary Subarata Dey expressed deep grief over the loss and acknowledged his contributions to the sport in the region.

“This is very unfortunate that we have lost a talented cricketer and selector of the Under-16 cricket team. We are shocked. May his soul rest in peace,” Dey told reporters, as quoted by PTI.

ALSO READ - Meet Jemimah Rodrigues: Hockey Prodigy Turned Cricket Star Who Was Dropped, Trolled For Her Faith, Accused of Favouritism - Now Carrying India WC Final Teary-eyed

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

About Him

Born on December 12, 1984, in Agartala, Banik began his first-class career during the 2000-2001 domestic season. His final appearance came in 2018 in a match against Odisha, where he delivered a notable performance by claiming three wickets. He is survived by his parents and his brother.

Following his retirement from competitive cricket, Banik transitioned into a role that allowed him to identify and nurture cricketing talent in Tripura. He served as a selector for the state’s Under-16 team and was regarded for his eye for potential among young players. The Tripura Cricket Association honored his memory at its headquarters on November 1.

Tripura Sports Journalists' Club representative Anirban Deb also highlighted Banik’s impact on the state’s cricketing ecosystem.

“He was one of the finest all-rounders the state has produced, but not many knew about his ability to identify young talent. That’s why he was made one of the selectors of the Under-16 state team,” Deb stated.

Rajesh Banik’s Domestic Career in Numbers

In first-class cricket, Banik featured in 42 matches, scoring 1,469 runs at an average of 19.32, including six half-centuries, along with two wickets in the format.

In List A cricket, he played 24 matches, scoring 378 runs at an average of 18. His highest List A score was an unbeaten 101. He also claimed eight wickets at an average of 16.25.

In the T20 format, Banik scored 203 runs from 18 innings at an average of 11.94, with a highest score of 47, and picked up one wicket.