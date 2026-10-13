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Former Zimbabwe cricketer and international umpire Sarah Dambanevana dies at 36

Former Zimbabwe cricketer and international umpire Sarah Dambanevana has died at the age of 36 following a brief illness, the ICC confirmed on Tuesday. She made history as Zimbabwe’s first female umpire on the ICC Development Umpires Panel in 2022 and officiated in 72 senior international matches.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 12:25 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 12:25 PM IST
Former Zimbabwe cricketer and international umpire Sarah Dambanevana dies at 36
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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