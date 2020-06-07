Fortunate to play against each other: Kane Williamson on Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on May 22 sent out an Instagram post with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson which read: "Love our chats. Good man @kane_s_w." It once again showed the affection Kohli has for his New Zealand counterpart and Williamson has now spoken about the journey the two have shared.

New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson spoke on Star Sports show Cricket Connected on how his friendship with Kohli has developed in last few years.

"Yes, we are fortunate to play against each other. It has been great to meet at a young age and follow his progress as well as his journey.

"It's been interesting, we've had to play against each other for a long period of time. But actually, probably over the last few years we just shared our views on the game, some honest thoughts and found some common grounds and despite perhaps playing the game little bit differently in terms of physically and may be our on-field characters I suppose."

The two are considered amongst the best in the business in the world at present and Kohli has time and again praised the Kiwi skipper.

Following Black Caps' whitewash in the three-match Test series in Australia, Kohli stood by Williamson and said: "I don't think leadership can always be determined by the results. It's also about how you can get the team together and get the guys functioning under you as well, which I think Kane has done wonderfully well.

"He has the respect of his teammates and he has the trust of his teammates, is what I can see, and he's also a very, very smart cricketer."

