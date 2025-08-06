Fox Stops Play at Lord’s! Oval Invincibles Beat London Spirit in The Hundred 2025 Opener

In an extraordinary and unexpected moment at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, a fox made a surprise appearance during the opening clash of The Hundred 2025 between Oval Invincibles and London Spirit, temporarily halting play and stealing the spotlight from the players.

The bizarre interruption occurred as the Invincibles began their chase of a modest 81-run target. The fox sprinted across the outfield, eliciting amused reactions from the crowd, commentators, and players alike. The incident quickly went viral across social media platforms, with fans dubbing it the "Fox Stop Play" moment — a rare occurrence even in the unpredictable world of cricket.

Rashid Khan and Sam Curran Wreak Havoc

Before the animal antics, it was Rashid Khan and Sam Curran who truly dominated proceedings. The Afghan spin maestro showed his class, returning stunning figures of 3 for 11 in 20 balls, exploiting the turn-friendly surface with impeccable control and guile. Partnering him was England’s dependable all-rounder Curran, who bagged 3 wickets for just 18 runs, breaking the backbone of the Spirit’s batting line-up.

The duo's lethal spells restricted London Spirit to a paltry 80 runs, setting the stage for what appeared to be a routine chase for the defending champions.

Star-Studded Spirit Falter with the Bat

London Spirit boasted a formidable batting order on paper, but it failed to live up to expectations. Openers Keaton Jennings (5 off 9) and David Warner (9 off 10) fell early to Jordan Clark and Jason Behrendorff, respectively. Kane Williamson, brought in to stabilize the innings, managed just 9 runs off 7 balls before falling to Behrendorff.

Middle-order resistance was limited, with Wayne Madsen scoring 10 off 11 and Ashton Turner offering the only glimmer of hope with a brisk 21 off 14. However, wickets kept tumbling, with Rashid and Curran maintaining relentless pressure. The likes of John Simpson, Liam Dawson, and Ryan Higgins were dismissed cheaply, ensuring Spirit never found momentum.

Tawanda Muyeye and Will Jacks Steady the Chase

Despite the manageable target, Oval Invincibles approached their chase with measured caution. Openers Will Jacks (24 off 24) and Tawanda Muyeye (18 off 20) stitched together a steady 34-run partnership, setting a solid platform. Though both departed before finishing the job, the scoreboard pressure was never significant.

Jordan Cox and Sam Curran contributed briefly, but it was Sam Billings and Donovan Ferreira who held their nerve to see the team home. The Invincibles chased down the target in just 69 balls, sealing a comprehensive six-wicket victory and marking a strong start to their title defence.

Rashid Khan Named Hero of the Match

For his match-winning spell, Rashid Khan was deservingly named Hero of the Match. Reflecting on his performance, the leg-spinner said:

"It was nice to get off to a winning start. I took a break after the IPL to be physically and mentally ready. The surface had spin, and I just focused on hitting the right areas. Experience counts a lot in this format where things move quickly."

His comments underscored the importance of rest and experience, particularly in high-octane formats like The Hundred.

Viral Fox Moment Adds Humour to Dominant Win

While the Invincibles’ clinical performance grabbed headlines, it was undoubtedly the fox’s cameo that won hearts and flooded social media feeds. The animal’s unexpected dash through Lord’s added a whimsical touch to a match that was otherwise a one-sided affair.

With an emphatic win and a viral moment to kickstart the tournament, Oval Invincibles have set the tone for another thrilling season of The Hundred 2025.