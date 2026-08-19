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Free Beverages, Live DJ & Fine Dining: What Rs 864 gets you at Galle Test that an Rs 8,000 IPL ticket doesn't

Discover why cricket fans are calling an Rs 864 Test match ticket at Galle better than luxury boxes, featuring free beer, a live DJ, and a stunning reality check for overpriced IPL tickets!

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 10:20 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 10:46 AM IST
Free Beverages, Live DJ & Fine Dining: What Rs 864 gets you at Galle Test that an Rs 8,000 IPL ticket doesn't
Image Credit: Credits - AI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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