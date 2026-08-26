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Free-hit in Test cricket could curb no-balls, feels India spin coach Sairaj Bahutule

The issue of no-balls resurfaced during the ongoing second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, where Indian spinners overstepped 10 times -- the highest tally recorded by a spin unit in a single match since 2021.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 11:48 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
Free-hit in Test cricket could curb no-balls, feels India spin coach Sairaj Bahutule
Image Credit: BCCI

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IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Free-hit in Test cricket could curb no-balls, feels India spin coach Sairaj Bahutule
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