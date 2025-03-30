[FREE Live Streaming Details] DC VS SRH 10th Match Today: When And Where To Watch IPL 2025 Delhi Capitals Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Telecast On TV, Mobile, Apps & Online

IPL 2025: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be eager to put their disappointing performance against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) behind them as they face Delhi Capitals (DC) on Sunday, March 30, in the IPL 2025. Hyderabad, known for their explosive batting, struggled in their previous game, failing to reach 200 despite having big hitters like Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen in their lineup. They will be determined to regain their form, especially after posting a mammoth 286 runs in their season opener against Rajasthan Royals.

Delhi Capitals Riding High on Confidence

Delhi Capitals will enter this contest with momentum on their side, having secured a thrilling win against LSG in the North Indian derby on March 24. The return of KL Rahul, who missed the last game due to the birth of his first child, will further strengthen DC’s top order. In their previous match, the team struggled early on, but a match-winning knock from Ashutosh Sharma helped them chase down the target successfully. With the added experience of Rahul, DC will aim to continue their winning run.

DC vs SRH: Match Details

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Time: 3:30 PM IST (Toss at 3:00 PM IST)

Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

DC vs SRH, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Simarjeet Singh, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Kamindu Mendis, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga.

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay, Darshan Nalkande, Dushmantha Chameera, KL Rahul, T Natarajan, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, Madhav Tiwari.

The last IPL match at this venue saw over 420 runs scored in 40 overs when DC faced LSG, indicating a batting-friendly pitch. Given SRH’s aggressive batting approach and DC’s balanced lineup, another high-scoring contest could be expected. The team that dominates in the powerplay and adapts better to the conditions will likely have the upper hand in this exciting encounter.