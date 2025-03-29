[FREE Live Streaming Details] GT VS MI 9th Match Today: When And Where To Watch IPL 2025 Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians Live Telecast On TV, Mobile, Apps & Online

IPL 2025: Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is set to host a high-stakes IPL 2025 clash as Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 9 of the season on Saturday, March 29. Both teams are looking for their first win after disappointing starts to their respective campaigns.

GT and MI Eye Redemption After Opening Losses

Gujarat Titans narrowly missed out on victory in their season opener against Punjab Kings. Despite fighting half-centuries from Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, GT fell 11 runs short as Punjab’s bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh and Vyshak Vijaykumar, held firm under pressure. The Titans will now aim to put their first points on the board in front of their home crowd.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, suffered a four-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk in their first game of the season. Batting first, MI could only muster 155 runs, struggling against Chennai’s spin attack, particularly Noor Ahmad, who claimed four wickets for just 18 runs. Despite a strong debut from Vignesh Puthur, who picked up three wickets, MI’s bowlers couldn’t prevent CSK from chasing the target.

Hardik Pandya Returns as MI Captain

The big boost for Mumbai is the return of their regular captain, Hardik Pandya, who missed the season opener. Stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav led the side against CSK, but with Pandya back at the helm, MI will be eager to make a strong statement. His leadership, along with the experience of Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, could be the key to overcoming Gujarat’s challenge.

GT vs MI: Match Details

Date: March 29, Saturday

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Toss Time: 7:00 PM IST

TV Broadcast: Star Sports and Sports 18 Network

Live Streaming: JioCinema and Hotstar

With both teams desperate for a win, fans can expect a thrilling contest as GT and MI battle it out under the Ahmedabad lights.