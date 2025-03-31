[FREE Live Streaming Details] MI VS KKR Match 12 Today: When And Where To Watch IPL 2025 Mumbai Indians Vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Telecast On TV, Mobile, Apps & Online

IPL 2025: Defending Champions MI Face KKR in a High-Stakes Battle The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will witness an exciting clash as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Monday, March 31. MI, the defending champions, will look to extend their winning streak, while KKR aims to build momentum after a mixed start to their campaign.

KKR's Performance So Far KKR

Started their IPL 2025 journey with a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by seven wickets. Despite a strong top-order display, where captain Ajinkya Rahane scored 56 off 31 balls and Sunil Narine contributed 44 off 26, the rest of the batting lineup failed to capitalize, leading to a total of 175 runs. Narine also impressed with the ball, registering figures of 1 for 27.

However, KKR bounced back with a commanding performance against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati. Their bowlers, led by Varun Chakaravarthy (2-17) and Moeen Ali (2-23), restricted RR to 151 runs. Quinton de Kock then stole the show with an unbeaten 97 off 61 balls, steering KKR to victory in just 17.3 overs.

MI vs KKR: Match Schedule

MI vs KKR The much-anticipated clash between MI and KKR will take place on Monday, March 31, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where to Watch

Live Telecast and Streaming Details Cricket enthusiasts in India can catch the live telecast of the MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match on the Star Sports Network, available on multiple channels:

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Kannada

MI vs KKR, IPL 2025: Complete Live Streaming Details

For fans preferring online streaming, the match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. Unlike the previous two seasons where live streaming was free, viewers will need a subscription to watch IPL 2025 matches.

What to Expect from the MI vs KKR Clash Mumbai Indians, known for their dominance at home, will be eager to put up a strong performance. KKR, on the other hand, will look to maintain their winning momentum and rectify their batting inconsistencies. With a star-studded lineup on both sides, fans can expect a thrilling encounter under the lights at Wankhede.