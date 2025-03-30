[FREE Live Streaming Details] RR VS CSK 11th Match Today: When And Where To Watch IPL 2025 Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings Live Telecast On TV, Mobile, Apps & Online

IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash in their third match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 30, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. While CSK has secured a win in their opening match, RR is yet to open their account this season. Both teams will be eager to regain momentum after recent setbacks.

CSK’s Mixed Start to IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings kicked off their campaign with a convincing four-wicket win against Mumbai Indians. Khaleel Ahmed’s 3/29 and Noor Ahmad’s 4/18 led an excellent bowling effort, while Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s half-centuries ensured a successful chase. However, in their second match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), CSK suffered their biggest home defeat, losing by 50 runs. They will now look to get back to winning ways against RR.

Rajasthan Royals Struggling at the Bottom

RR has had a disappointing start, losing both of their opening matches. In their first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), they were outclassed by Ishan Kishan’s stunning century, despite strong performances from Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel. The struggle continued in their second match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where they managed only 152 runs and were comprehensively beaten by eight wickets. RR now desperately needs a turnaround to keep their playoff hopes alive.

RR vs CSK IPL 2025: Match Details

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST)

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

RR vs CSK Live Broadcast Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Kannada

RR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Complete Live Streaming Details

Can RR End Their Losing Streak?

Rajasthan Royals face an uphill battle against a CSK side determined to recover from their last defeat. While CSK has a more balanced squad, RR will have to step up their performance, especially in the batting department, to stand a chance. With both teams eyeing crucial points, this promises to be an intense battle in Guwahati.