RR VS CSK LIVE STREAMING

[FREE Live Streaming Details] RR VS CSK 11th Match Today: When And Where To Watch IPL 2025 Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings Live Telecast On TV, Mobile, Apps & Online

RR and CSK face off in their third IPL 2025 match on March 30 in Guwahati. CSK seeks to bounce back after a loss, while RR aims for their first win. Scroll down to check the complete live streaming details. 

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash in their third match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, March 30, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. While CSK has secured a win in their opening match, RR is yet to open their account this season. Both teams will be eager to regain momentum after recent setbacks.

CSK’s Mixed Start to IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings kicked off their campaign with a convincing four-wicket win against Mumbai Indians. Khaleel Ahmed’s 3/29 and Noor Ahmad’s 4/18 led an excellent bowling effort, while Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s half-centuries ensured a successful chase. However, in their second match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), CSK suffered their biggest home defeat, losing by 50 runs. They will now look to get back to winning ways against RR.

Rajasthan Royals Struggling at the Bottom

RR has had a disappointing start, losing both of their opening matches. In their first game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), they were outclassed by Ishan Kishan’s stunning century, despite strong performances from Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel. The struggle continued in their second match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), where they managed only 152 runs and were comprehensively beaten by eight wickets. RR now desperately needs a turnaround to keep their playoff hopes alive.

RR vs CSK IPL 2025: Match Details

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM IST)

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

RR vs CSK Live Broadcast Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 Hindi

Star Sports 1 Tamil

Star Sports 1 Telugu

Star Sports 1 Kannada

RR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Complete Live Streaming Details

When will the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match take place?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match is scheduled for Sunday, March 30.

Where will the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match take place?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati.

What time will the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match begin?

The  Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)  IPL 2025 match?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match will be televised live on Star Sports and Sports 18 Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of  Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2025 match?

The live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)  IPL 2025 match will be available on the JioCinema and Hotstar app and website.

Can RR End Their Losing Streak?

Rajasthan Royals face an uphill battle against a CSK side determined to recover from their last defeat. While CSK has a more balanced squad, RR will have to step up their performance, especially in the batting department, to stand a chance. With both teams eyeing crucial points, this promises to be an intense battle in Guwahati.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

