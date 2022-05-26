हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tennis

French Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza through to next round, Ramkumar Ramanathan loses

India's Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza notched up contrasting wins along with their respective partners in the men's and women's doubles competitions at the French Open here on Thursday.

French Open 2022: Rohan Bopanna, Sania Mirza through to next round, Ramkumar Ramanathan loses
Source: Twitter

India's Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza notched up contrasting wins along with their respective partners in the men's and women's doubles competitions at the French Open here on Thursday.

While Bopanna and his Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop marched into the pre-quarterfinals with a straight set win over Andrey Golubev and Fabrice Martin, Sania combined with Czech Republic's Lucie Hradecka to prevail in three sets over Italian duo of Jasmine Paolini and Martina Trevisan in their opening round.

Bopanna and Middelkoop won the second round match 6-3 6-4 in one hour and six minutes.

Later in the day, Sania and Lucie beat Jasmine and Martina 4-6 6-2 6-1 in an hour and 58 minute clash.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and his American partner Hunter Reese, however, suffered a 3-6 2-6 loss to sixth seeded pair of Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Great Britain's Neal Skupski in another second round men's doubles match.

Earlier, the Indo-Dutch combo of Bopanna and Middelkoop, seeded 16th, broke the from Kazakhstan-French pair at 4-4 in the second set and then Middelkoop served out the match at love.

Bopanna's best performance at the clay court major is last-eight stage appearance in 2011, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
TennisFrench Open 2022Rohan BopannaSania MirzaRamkumar Ramanathan
Next
Story

RCB vs RR Qualifier 2 IPL 2022: 'It's a battle of Royals', says Ravi Shastri

Must Watch

PT5M

PM Modi during Hyderabad rally says it is time to end dynasty politics