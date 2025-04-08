BCCI has scheduled a tri-series for the Indian Women’s Cricket Team against Sri Lanka and South Africa at the end of April and early May of 2025. BCCI recently announced the squad of the women’s team featuring a notable inclusion and a big-name omission. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the team with familiar returns and new joinings.

Kashvee Gautam Earns Maiden Call-Up

BCCI calls the emerging talent Kashvee Gautam received her first call-up to the national team after her fantabulous performance in domestic cricket. Her consistent displays have earned her a spot in the squad, highlighting the selectors' intent to infuse fresh talent into the team.

Gautam missed last year’s WPL due to an injury, but became one of the highest wicket-takers for Gujarat Titans in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025.

Shafali Verma Remains Absent

Shefali Verma is one of the prominent openers for India’s Women's Cricket Team, but still struggles to get into the team. Her exclusion follows a series of omissions from recent international assignments, despite her outstanding form in domestic competitions. Shefali Verma showed her absolute dominance in the Women’s One-Day trophy and became the leading run-scorer with 527 runs at an average of 75.29 and a strike rate of 152.31, including two centuries and two fifties.

Despite these performances, her absence from the national squad persists. Smriti Mandhana addressed this, stating that Shafali is "definitely in the scheme of things" and emphasizing satisfaction with her domestic achievements. ​

Match Date

The tri-series begins on April 27 with the hosts Sri Lanka taking on India in the opener. India plays their matches on April 27, 29, May 4, and 7. The top two teams will lock horns in the final on May 11.

India Women’s Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Tejal Hasabnis, N Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay