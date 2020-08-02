हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sachin tendulkar

Friendship Day 2020: Sachin Tendulkar shares throwback picture with childhood friends

Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle and posted the picture in which he could be seen striking a pose along with his six other childhood friends.

Image Credits: Twitter/@sachin_rt

On the occassion of Friendship Day 2020, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday walked down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture of him with his childhood friends.

The 47-year-old master blaster took to his official Twitter handle and posted the picture in which he could be seen striking a pose along with his six other childhood friends.

The photo appears to be taken in the park outside his parents' house in Mumbai.

"Friendships are like floodlights on a cricket field. They enjoy your success from the corner. But if they realise the sun’s going down on you, they light themselves up to provide brightness around you. For me, everyday is #FriendshipDay," he wrote along with the picture.

Let's try and spot the unrecognisable young Tendulkar in the picture:

Earlier in the day, Indian batsman Suresh Raina wrote a heartfelt message for his teammate Mahendra Singh Dhoni on the ocassion of Friendship Day by saying that experienced wicketkeeper-batsman is not just his friend, but he has been a guiding force and mentor for him.

Retweeting the video shared by the duo's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings on Twitter, Raina thanked Dhoni for always being there for him in the hardest times.

"Thank you for creating such beautiful memories of us @ChennaiIPL . @msdhoni bhai is not just a friend, he is been my guiding force, my mentor & always been there in the hardest times. Thank you Mahi bhai. Happy #FriendshipDay ! See you soon!," Raina wrote.

Hailed by many as the ' God of Cricket', Tendulkar went on to make 200 appearances for India in Test cricket  and amassed 15,921 runs in the format. He also featured in 462 ODIs for the Men in Blue and scored 18,426 runs in it. Meanwhile, his only appearance in the shortest format of the game came during a T20I match  against South Africa in 2006.

On a related note, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August in India annually and hence, this year the day falls on August 2. This year, due to the deadly novel coronavirus, things are different and social distancing is the norm.

