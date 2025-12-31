Friendship Only: Khushi Mukherjee Sets Record Straight On Suryakumar Yadav

Khushi Mukherjee has once again become the center of media attention following her remarks about Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav. Initially hinting at frequent chats and attention from players, the actress has now taken a U-turn. In a conversation with News24, she clarified that nothing romantic existed between her and the cricketer and stressed they were only friends. This statement comes amid social media frenzy, media speculation, and privacy breaches that have fueled widespread debate.

Khushi Mukherjee Clarifies Viral Comments on Suryakumar Yadav

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking to News24, Khushi said, “There was nothing like that between us. We were only good friends and nothing more. He lost a match at that time, and it made me quite sad. That’s all, there’s nothing beyond this.” Her candid remarks highlight the challenges celebrities face when offhand comments are amplified out of context, impacting both personal and public perception.

Media, Paparazzi, and the Role of Misreporting

Khushi did not hold back in criticizing media practices, stating, “I am told one thing behind the camera and then something else in front of it. I am made to say whatever they want on camera.” She stressed that misrepresentation has fueled rumors linking her to Suryakumar Yadav beyond friendship. The actress underlined that media distortion can escalate minor comments into controversies that dominate headlines.

Account Hacking Adds Fuel to Controversy

Adding another layer to the saga, Khushi revealed that her account was hacked while she was in Thailand. “Suryakumar Yadav was just my friend. I don’t want to be linked with anyone. That’s all I said and didn’t say anything else. When people start opening my chats, sharing them here and there, keeping my password, hacking my account, and posting all kinds of nonsense… what am I supposed to say?” she remarked. Her statements underscore growing concerns around online privacy breaches affecting public figures.

Threats, Privacy, and Celebrity Life

The actress described the personal impact of the viral remark, adding, “If there was a good friendship or not, if he loses a match and wants to have a healthy conversation, is it wrong? I did whatever I could and even deleted more than half of the chats. But people take my password and do everything. They hypnotise me, give me threats. None of this is right.” Her revelations shed light on the emotional toll and vulnerabilities celebrities face due to social media scrutiny.