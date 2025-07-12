MI New York have done the unthinkable in MLC 2025, MI NY defeated Texas Super Kings in the Qualifier 2 by seven wickets to chase 166 with an over to spare. From winning just 1 game in the first 7 games of the tournament to one step away from winning the Title, it has been a story of motivation , grit and unreal redemption. MI New York had earlier qualified with just 3 wins in the league stage out of 10 games they played and several eyebrows were raised on their performance, but now Nicholas Pooran & Co have made it to the finals. They will face the defending champions Washington Freedom in the Final on July 14.

Kieron Pollard turned back the clock with an exceptional run chase along with skipper Nicholas Pooran's calculated half century to take MI home. Pollard hit a blazing 47* starred with three towering sixes and 4 fours. At once It looked all gloom and doom for the Mumbai based franchise with over 50+ runs needed in the chase but Pollard capitalizing his experience went on to hit Ul-Haq with 23 runs in the important over. Later Pooran hit Milne for 13 runs taking the chase to run a ball.

Earlier Texas posted 166 on the board with help of their captain Faf Du Plessis' 59 and bowling all-rounder Akeal Hosein's timely half century. Tristan Luus was the pick of the bowlers for MI NY taking 3 wickets for 35 runs while Rushil Ugarkar took 2 wickets for 31 runs. In the first innings Texas seemed to have found momentum in the end with Donovan Ferreira and Hosein taking MI bowlers down. Similarly Texas believed they had the game with themselves in the second innings too, taking key wickets at right time and run rate getting out of hand for MI but Calypso Stars kept their calm and delivered once again.

Player of the Match Kieron Pollard said, "I think the intent was the key. I knew they were keeping Noor for me as the matchup. It's difficult as you can get out. I played against Noor a couple of times and took him on in the last game as well. The conversation was simple. We found ourself in a spot of bother. We knew we will get the boundaries once we stayed there. We shouldn't be here for the way we have played but we are here so we might as well play. I know the team is depending on me as well so I tried to do well".

Pooran while reflecting on the final said - "Anything can happen in the final and we are embracing this journey"