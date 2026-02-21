From 800k to 2.3 million followers: How RCB turned Lauren Bell into a social media sensation during WPL 2026

Lauren Bell, the England fast bowler, experienced an extraordinary surge in her social media popularity during her stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026. During her impressive WPL 2026 stint with RCB, Bell redefined the term "viral."

Over the course of the WPL 2026 season, the 25-year-old Bell didn't just win a title - she became a social media phenomenon, gaining over 1.5 million followers on Instagram in a matter of weeks.



Here is the breakdown of how Lauren Bell conquered the digital space while dominating on the pitch:

The RCB Effect: From 800k To 2.3 Million

When Lauren Bell arrived in India for the WPL 2026 season in early January, she already had a respectable 800,000 followers. By the time RCB lifted the trophy on February 7, 2026,, that number had surged to 2.3 million.

To put things into perspective:

One Million in a Week: Bell hit the 1-million mark within just seven days of landing in India.

Surpassing Legends: Bell is now the third most-followed English cricketer on Instagram, trailing only Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

The Power of 12: She currently has more followers than England men's legends Joe Root and Jofra Archer combined.

Here's why Lauren Bell saw extraordinary surge in her social media popularity during WPL 2026 season:

1. The "Play Bold" Fanbase

The primary catalyst for this explosion is the legendary loyalty of the RCB fans. Known for being the most vocal and engaged community in franchise cricket, RCB supporters "adopt" their players with unmatched intensity.

Bell noted in a recent interview with Wisden that the passion was instant: "As soon as I got out there... they have such passionate fans. I remember hitting a million in the first week and thinking, 'How are a million people following me?"

2. Performance That Backed The Hype

Social media growth is often fleeting unless it's backed by talent. Bell wasn't just a face on a poster; she was the tactical engine of RCB's bowling unit.

12 Wickets In 9 Wickets: She finished as one of the tournament's leading wicket-takers.

The "Eco-Warrior": She maintained an economy rate of 5.52, the best in the entire competition.

Dot Ball Queen: Her ability to bowl dot balls (128 throughout the season) triggered a viral "green" initiative where trees were planted for every dot ball, earning her the nickname "The Forest Maker" among fans.

3. Authenticity and "The New Crush" Status

Bell’s personality resonated with the Indian audience. While many athletes use highly curated, professional feeds, Bell admitted she still posts like she’s "only talking to 10 friends."

Viral Appeal: Hundreds of fan-made reels featuring her signature smile and dimples trended throughout the tournament.

Cultural Connection: RCB's digital team leaned into her popularity, featuring her in content that showed her learning Kannada words and experiencing local culture, which humanized her to millions of new followers.

4. Real-World Stardom

The digital fame spilled into her daily life in India. Bell recounted stories of being recognized in a nail salon and being stopped for selfies while out on a jog - a level of fame she says she "isn't quite used to yet."

"I still post on it like I’ve got about 10 of my friends. But I guess that’s a part of it - that’s why people follow me. They want to see what I’m up to," said Lauren Bell.

With the 2026 T20 World Cup on the horizon, Lauren Bell is no longer just a vital part of the England attack; she is one of the most marketable and influential figures in women’s sports globally.