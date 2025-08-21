From Asia Cup Omission To CPL 2025: Mohammad Rizwan Signs With Patriots, Replaces Fazalhaq Farooqi

In a dramatic twist following his controversial snub from the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan's star wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has signed with the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots for the remainder of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. The move marks Rizwan’s first stint in the CPL, adding another chapter to the ongoing saga of Pakistan cricket’s reshuffled landscape.

Rizwan Replaces Fazalhaq Farooqi in CPL 2025 Squad

Rizwan has been signed as a replacement for Afghanistan’s fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi, who is returning to join his national side ahead of the UAE tri-series involving Pakistan and the UAE. While it remains unclear if Rizwan will feature in the Patriots’ upcoming clash against the Barbados Royals, his availability for the tournament now hinges on the formal No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

With Rizwan left out of both the Asia Cup squad and Pakistan’s tri-series team, the path to participating in overseas leagues has been cleared, allowing him to showcase his talent on a new stage.

First CPL Stint and Growing Pakistani Presence

This signing will be Rizwan’s CPL debut, joining a growing roster of Pakistani players in the Caribbean league. Earlier this week, legspinner Usama Mir signed with the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, while the Patriots already have two Pakistanis—Naseem Shah and Abbas Afridi. Other notable Pakistani participants in CPL 2025 include Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, and Salman Irshad.

Rizwan’s inclusion also consumes one of his two allowed overseas league spots, as stipulated by the PCB for centrally contracted players over a 12-month period. He had earlier been confirmed for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League 2025.

Patriots’ CPL Journey: Seeking Redemption

The Patriots, two-time CPL champions (2017, 2021), have had a rocky start this season, recording one win followed by three consecutive defeats. Rizwan’s arrival is expected to bolster the team’s batting depth, potentially turning their fortunes around in the highly competitive Caribbean league.

CPL experts highlight that Rizwan’s calm wicketkeeping and aggressive middle-order batting could provide the Patriots with much-needed stability under pressure, particularly in close T20 encounters.

Asia Cup Snub and PCB Demotion: A Double Blow

Rizwan’s CPL move comes on the heels of a shocking PCB decision to demote both Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam from Category A to Category B in Pakistan’s central contracts for the 2025-26 season. The demotion follows their omission from the Asia Cup squad, sparking debate among fans and cricket analysts about the board’s selection policies.

This year, the PCB expanded the contracted player pool to 30, promoting new talent while sidelining experienced performers. With no player selected for Category A, the decision underscores the board’s focus on emerging players and squad depth.

Newly added players include Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, and Sufyan Moqim. Meanwhile, eight players were excluded from contracts, reflecting a significant reshuffle within Pakistan cricket.