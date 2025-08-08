From Ban To Redemption? Umar Akmal’s Intense Fitness Grind Sparks Asia Cup 2025 Selection Buzz

Out-of-favour Pakistan cricketer Umar Akmal is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to make a sensational comeback for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The 35-year-old, who last donned the green jersey in 2019, has taken to social media to share intense gym sessions, signalling his intent to be match-ready before the high-voltage T20I tournament begins on September 9 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The Road to Redemption

Once hailed as one of Pakistan’s brightest batting prospects after scoring a Test century on debut in 2009, Umar Akmal’s career has been plagued by controversies, disciplinary issues, and a 2020 corruption ban. The suspension — initially three years but reduced to one on appeal — severely dented his international ambitions.

His strained relations with former head coach Mickey Arthur and ex-chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq in 2017 only complicated matters. Despite flashes of brilliance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and domestic cricket, selectors have overlooked him for several years.

Speaking earlier this year, Akmal made an emotional appeal to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), stating, “I have only four to five years of cricket left. I want to finish my career playing for Pakistan.”

Asia Cup 2025: A Final Push

The Asia Cup will see Afghanistan, Hong Kong, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, UAE, Bangladesh, and Oman battle in the T20I format. With Pakistan’s middle-order still unsettled, Akmal appears to be eyeing a late but dramatic return.

His latest workout videos — featuring heavy weightlifting, core conditioning, and explosive drills — show a player determined to silence critics. While no official word has emerged from the PCB, Akmal’s efforts may force selectors to consider his experience, especially in pressure-cooker encounters like Pakistan vs India.

Selection Landscape: Rizwan and Babar Under Scrutiny

Adding another layer of intrigue to Pakistan cricket, former wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal — Umar’s elder brother — recently suggested that Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam should be phased out of ODIs within six months. He praised their consistency but claimed their style no longer suits “modern-day cricket.”

Interestingly, both Babar and Rizwan had strong campaigns in PSL 10 — Babar scored 288 runs at a strike-rate of 128.57, while Rizwan amassed 367 runs at 139.54, including a century. Yet, both were dropped from the recent T20I series against Bangladesh, sparking debate over Pakistan’s future team composition.

Pakistan’s Current Focus: West Indies Tour

While Akmal grinds in the gym, Pakistan’s national side is engaged in an away tour of the West Indies. The men in green won the T20I series 2-1 and are now preparing for the three-match ODI series starting August 9 in Trinidad.

Rizwan will lead the ODI side, with Babar returning as a key batsman. Performances on this tour could be crucial in determining Pakistan’s final squad for the Asia Cup.

Umar Akmal’s Challenge: Convincing the Selectors

Despite his undeniable talent, Akmal’s absence from competitive cricket — including the 2024 PSL and last year’s domestic season — may work against him. His last significant performance came in the President’s Trophy, where he scored 517 runs in 13 innings.

To earn an Asia Cup recall, Akmal must prove not only that his fitness is up to international standards but also that he can adapt to the fast-paced demands of modern T20 cricket.

Why Umar Akmal’s Story Resonates

Cricket fans love redemption arcs, and Akmal’s journey is a classic case of talent battling adversity. His story combines raw ability, missed opportunities, and an unyielding desire to wear the Pakistan jersey again. If he manages to break into the Asia Cup squad, it will be one of the most talked-about comebacks in recent memory.