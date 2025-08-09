From Dominica To The Oval: Yashasvi Jaiswal Achieves Unique Feat After 24 Test Matches

In the fast-changing world of modern cricket, it’s not often that you come across a statistical quirk that feels straight out of a trivia book. Yet, Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has quietly put his name next to one such record.

Since making his Test debut in July 2023, Jaiswal has featured in 24 Test matches, each at a different stadium. In other words, he has never returned to the same ground twice in his Test career so far, a sequence that is almost unheard of in today’s game.

From Debut in Dominica to the Oval in London

Jaiswal’s journey began at Windsor Park, Roseau, in the Caribbean, where he announced himself with a debut century against the West Indies. Since then, his Test travels have taken him across continents: stadiums in Australia, South Africa, England, and India, without a single repeat venue.

This is not just a happy coincidence. India’s varied touring schedule, coupled with Jaiswal’s consistent presence at the top of the order, has allowed this streak to build naturally. Many players, even greats of the game, end up playing multiple matches at a handful of home grounds early in their careers. Jaiswal’s path has been different, like a cricketing world tour stitched together match by match.

The Venues Of His 24-Test

Roseau, Port Of Spain, Centurion, Cape Town, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot, Ranchi, Dharamshala, Chennai, Kanpur, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, Leeds, Birmingham, Lord’s, Manchester, The Oval

Looking Ahead

As India’s future tours unfold, the streak will eventually be broken; it’s almost inevitable. But the fact that Jaiswal has managed to build such a run at the very start of his career ensures it will remain a quirky and memorable stat in cricket history.

For now, he can enjoy the rare distinction of being the only modern-era player to make his first 24 Test appearances on 24 different grounds, an achievement that says as much about his cricketing journey as it does about the sport’s ever-shifting landscape.